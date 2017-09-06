Hub City woman pleads guilty in 2014 death of her boyfriend - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hub City woman pleads guilty in 2014 death of her boyfriend

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Carrie Lea Reynolds. Source: WDAM Carrie Lea Reynolds. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Hub City woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter for her role in the 2014 death of her boyfriend.

Carrie Lea Reynolds, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to manslaughter in the death of William Foster.

Foster, 71, was her boyfriend at the time and died on Feb. 23, 2014 from his injuries he sustained when he was run over by Reynolds on Feb. 20, 2014 on Interstate 59, inside the Hattiesburg city limits near Hardy Street.

Reynolds stood trial in May 2017 for second-degree murder, and a mistrial was declared after the jury decided they were deadlocked.

According to District Attorney Hal Kittrell, the state recommended a 15-year sentence, with all of it suspended and five years of post-release supervision. Kittrell said Foster’s family was aware of recommendation, and on board with it.

Circuit Judge Anthony Mozingo agreed with the state’s recommendation.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

