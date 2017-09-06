Latest forecast track shows clearer turn for Irma

This is the latest forecast track for Hurricane Irma from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

At the present time things are looking very good for us here in the Pine Belt when it comes to the future path of Hurricane Irma. It now appears the storm will stay well to the East of our area and that means we will be on the “good side” of the storm, meaning it will pull dry air across the area.

There are now two more named storms to track.

1. Tropical Storm Jose. It is in the open Atlantic and is not expected to have any impact on our weather.

2. Tropical Storm Katia. This newly formed storm is located in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico but it is forecast to move into Mexico and never be a problem for our area.

We will continue to monitor all three storms closely and issue updates as needed.

For now, please enjoy the very nice weather that is forecast to be in place across the Pine Belt over the next several days with sunny skies, much less humidity with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s!

