Forecast: Update on the tropics plus cooler weather is headed for the Pine Belt.

Good Wednesday morning Pine Belt!

The weather world is quite busy today as we now have three named tropical cyclones to track.

1. Hurricane Irma is still a very dangerous category 5 but it now appears the hurricane will not have any impact on us in the Pine Belt!

2. Tropical Storm Jose is out in the Atlantic but it too is not expected to impact our area.

3. Tropical Storm Katia is located in the South Gulf of Mexico but it is expected to move into the Mexico and NOT be a problem for us.

A cold front has passed through the area this morning and we expect clearing skies today with much less humid weather for the next few days highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s!



For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic