Forecast: Update on the tropics plus cooler weather is headed for the Pine Belt.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
It wasn't looking good for North Forrest Friday night. The Eagles trailed at home to Columbia 21-0. Daylyn Croom had a message for his teammates at the half.More >>
It wasn't looking good for North Forrest Friday night. The Eagles trailed at home to Columbia 21-0. Daylyn Croom had a message for his teammates at the half.More >>
City leaders recognized Hattiesburg firefighters for their efforts and hard work to keep the city safe. Mayor Toby Barker and Fire Chief Paul Pressley presented twelve firefighters with certificates and medals before the council meeting Tuesday at City Hall. "We are here to formally recognize a number of officers for their heroism, for their courage," said Barker. "When many people are running away from the problem, these folks are running towards it." Pre...More >>
City leaders recognized Hattiesburg firefighters for their efforts and hard work to keep the city safe. Mayor Toby Barker and Fire Chief Paul Pressley presented twelve firefighters with certificates and medals before the council meeting Tuesday at City Hall. "We are here to formally recognize a number of officers for their heroism, for their courage," said Barker. "When many people are running away from the problem, these folks are running towards it." Pre...More >>
The city of Laurel approved its budget for the 2018 fiscal year TuesdayMore >>
The city of Laurel approved its budget for the 2018 fiscal year TuesdayMore >>