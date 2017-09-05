Consider This: Fight for WDAM as agreement with DirecTV expires - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Consider This: Fight for WDAM as agreement with DirecTV expires

By Jama Killingsworth, General Manager
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Tonight at 10:59pm Central Time, WDAM’s extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup. 

We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they’ve simply refused to a fair deal to continue carrying us. So in a few short hours…local DIRECTV subscribers are in danger of a total blackout of their favorite local news, weather and NBC ABC programming… including This Is Us, The Voice, Scandal plus NFL and College Football.

Unfortunately, DIRECTV has shown time and again it’s willing to leave their customers in the dark.

Since 2015 DIRECTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, impacting millions of viewers and it looks like they want to add our viewers to the list. 

Remember you have choices: we are free over the air, at WDAM.com, our free news, weather and sports apps, and also available through other local providers. 

Please go to ourlocalcommittment.com for more updates. 

