Waynesboro’s new Police chief eager to get to work - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Waynesboro’s new Police chief eager to get to work

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Connect
New police chief Holt Ross. Photo credit WDAM New police chief Holt Ross. Photo credit WDAM
WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

Former Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper Holt Ross is the new police chief in the City of Waynesboro. Ross said it’s a change, but he’s excited to be back home.

“It’s been a change for me coming from the Mississippi Highway Patrol to the Waynesboro police department, but it’s something that I wanted to do,” Ross said.

Originally from Wayne county, Ross is excited to work with Sheriff Jody Ashley.

“We’re in the same business," Ross said. "I look forward to working with the sheriff’s department. It’s very important to keep a good working relationship with each other because we serve all of the people here."

Sheriff Jody Ashley agreed with Holt and said the new chief’s training and leadership will benefit the department and the city.

“This is a team effort that you see here in Wayne county," Ashley said. "Holt is well trained, and we will be working together as one."

Ross is coming into office with goals for the department that are personal to him and involve the people of Waynesboro.

“My goals for the Waynesboro police department are to make our office more professional, more responsible, and to win the trust of the people that we serve,” said Ross.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • HPD: Argument leads to stabbing in Hub City, 2 injured

    HPD: Argument leads to stabbing in Hub City, 2 injured

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-05 21:13:10 GMT
    Crime Scene GraphicCrime Scene Graphic

    Hattiesburg police are investigating a weekend assault that injured two people in the Hub City. 

    More >>

    Hattiesburg police are investigating a weekend assault that injured two people in the Hub City. 

    More >>

  • Forrest County Board approves budget

    Forrest County Board approves budget

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:53:24 GMT
    Board of Supervisors President David HoganBoard of Supervisors President David Hogan
    The Forrest County Board of Supervisors met today and approved their budget for fiscal year 2018. The nearly $55.5 million budget is about $1.8 million less than last year's budget.  Board President David Hogan said that depending on where you live in the county, you may see a slight decrease in taxes but taxes will mostly remain the same because of approximately $22 million in new growth and increased property value. "The multi-purpose center is ...More >>
    The Forrest County Board of Supervisors met today and approved their budget for fiscal year 2018. The nearly $55.5 million budget is about $1.8 million less than last year's budget.  Board President David Hogan said that depending on where you live in the county, you may see a slight decrease in taxes but taxes will mostly remain the same because of approximately $22 million in new growth and increased property value. "The multi-purpose center is ...More >>

  • Consider This: Fight for WDAM as agreement with DirecTV expires

    Consider This: Fight for WDAM as agreement with DirecTV expires

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:25:34 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    Tonight at 10:59pm Central Time, WDAM’s extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup.  

    More >>

    Tonight at 10:59pm Central Time, WDAM’s extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly