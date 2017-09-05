Magee man arrested for failure to pay child support

Sheriff's deputies arrested a Magee man on Tuesday for failing to pay child support.

35-year-old Jimmy Allen Parish was arrested by the Simpson and Harrison County Sheriff's offices after being indicted by a Harrison County Grand Jury on one felony count of non-support of a child, according to press release from the Attorney General's office.

According to the indictment, Parish willfully neglected or refused to pay child support for his child for almost 11 years, and he faces up five years in prison and a $500 fine.

Parish was booked in the Simpson County Jail and is awaiting transfer to Harrison County.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.