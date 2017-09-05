Laurel City Council approves budget for 2018 fiscal year - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel City Council approves budget for 2018 fiscal year

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Laurel city council approves 2018 budget. Photo credit WDAM Laurel city council approves 2018 budget. Photo credit WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The city of Laurel approved its budget for the 2018 fiscal year on Tuesday. Mayor Johnny Magee said the city had been working on the budget since April.

It was confirmed by the mayor that city employees won't receive raises.

Magee said while he is disappointed, he is optimistic that the employees will receive raises once the sales tax rises. You can view the budget for the 2018 fiscal year  below.

