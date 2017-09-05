Laurel City Council approves budget for 2018 fiscal year

The city of Laurel approved its budget for the 2018 fiscal year on Tuesday. Mayor Johnny Magee said the city had been working on the budget since April.

It was confirmed by the mayor that city employees won't receive raises.

Magee said while he is disappointed, he is optimistic that the employees will receive raises once the sales tax rises. You can view the budget for the 2018 fiscal year below.

