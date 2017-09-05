HPD: Argument leads to stabbing in Hub City, 2 injured MR

Hattiesburg police are investigating a weekend assault that injured two people in the Hub City.

On Sunday, Sept. 4th, around 2:15, police responded to the 800 block of North 28th Avenue for a disturbance call according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell.

“Upon officer’s arrival, they observed a male with non-life-threatening injuries to his head and face, on the ground,” said Myers Mitchell. “Another male was also on scene with non-life-threatening injuries, lacerations to the abdomen and face.”

Myers Mitchell added that witnesses at the scene stated the two were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Both men were taken to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance, and neither has been charged at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, if anyone has any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

