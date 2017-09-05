Emergency room driveway moved at SCRMC in Laurel

Those needing to access the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center will take a new entrance starting this week.

South Central Regional Medical Center officials stated Friday afternoon that the driveway to the hospital Emergency Department, which is currently located on the west side of the medical facility at 13th avenue directly across from South Central Orthopedic, will be relocating to Leontine Price Blvd. beginning Wednesday, September 6 at 2 p.m.

"Minutes count when there is a life threatening condition, so it is important that the community is aware about the new driveway to our Emergency Department.,"said Thomas Dobbs, MD, Chief Quality Officer and Vice President at South Central Regional Medical Center. "We will have signage placed at all entry points to the South Central parking lot directing those going to the Emergency Department to the new driveway."

Those going to the emergency department will enter the hospital directly from Leontine Price Blvd. beginning Wednesday at 2 p.m.

“We have placed signs along the thoroughfare directing the public to the temporary emergency department entrance,” Dobbs said. “Until construction is completed, the Emergency Department entrance will be located at Leontine Price Blvd.”

