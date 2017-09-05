Pine Grove presents program on teens and suicide

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services presents Suicide and Teens: Decoding the Secret Life of Teenagers – Helping Parents Understand the Risks. This program takes place September 7th at 6 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital's Tree Rooms. For more details, call 601-288-4801.
