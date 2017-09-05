Pine Grove presents program on teens and suicide - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pine Grove presents program on teens and suicide

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) –  Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services presents Suicide and Teens: Decoding the Secret Life of Teenagers – Helping Parents Understand the Risks.  This program takes place September 7th at 6 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital's Tree Rooms.  For more details, call 601-288-4801.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.   
 

Powered by Frankly