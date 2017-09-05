Tropical Storm Jose forms in the eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the eastern Atlantic becoming the 10th named storm of the 2017 season.

As of 10 am/CT, Jose is 1,505 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and has winds of 40 mph. It’s currently in the open waters of the Atlantic and is not impacting anyone.

Jose is expected to intensify into a Hurricane later this week and could impact the northern Lesser Antilles late this week.

It poses no threat to the Southern Mississippi or the Gulf waters.

