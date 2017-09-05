Hurricane Irma now dangerous category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma is now an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 175 mph with higher gusts. The hurricane is now approaching the northern Leeward Islands. Below is the latest forecast for the future track from the National Hurricane Center.

A cold front is expected to arrive in the Pine Belt early Wednesday morning. That is very good news for us at this time as the weather system driving the front through will likely prevent the storm from reaching our area as it is expected to pull the hurricane to the north before it reaches the central Gulf of Mexico.

As with any weather system, things can change so we urge you stay up with the latest forecasts on Hurricane Irma over the next several days.

You can watch the latest tropical video on our WDAM First Alert Weather app.

The WDAM First Alert Weather App:

Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.

Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.

Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:

Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed

Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more

Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes

Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center

Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you

A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view

The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.

Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.