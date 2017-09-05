JCJC soccer splits with Mississippi Gulf Coast

The 19th-ranked 19 Jones County Junior College Lady Bobcats opened the season in thrilling fashion this past weekend at Bobcat Soccer Field.

Aimee Durn (Watford, England) scored on a penalty kick with 24.8 seconds remaining to edge Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 2-1.

In the men’s game, the Bulldogs blitzed the Bobcats, 5-0.

Both JCJC teams resume division play Tuesday at Southwest Mississippi Community College. The women’s game starts at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 3 p.m.

In the women’s game, Durn was tackled in the box and was was able to boot the penalty kick past Chascidi Martin for the game-winning goal.

After a scoreless first half, MGCCC (2-2, 0-1 South Division) scored first when Casey Lafontaine scored on a breakaway about 15 minutes into the second half.

But JCJC quickly responded and tied it when Mikayla Banks (Vicksburg High School) scored on a header with Anna Kate Howard (South Jones High School) getting the assist.

Mia Holmes (Brandon High School) got the win in goal for the Lady Bobcats (1-0, 1-0).

In the men’s game, MGCCC scored quickly and pulled away from the Bobcats 1-2-1, 0-1 South Division).

Jordan Hall scored three minutes in the game and C.J. Smith followed with a goal about 10 minutes later as (2-1, 1-0) took a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Hall added goals in the second half to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead and Smith scored his second to end the scoring.

