Forecast: Much cooler weather on the way!

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt!

A very strong cold front for this time of year is forecast to move through the area during the predawn hours of Wednesday.

Today we may see an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

I think our best shot at seeing showers and thunderstorms will come after midnight tonight as the front races through.

By tomorrow expect sunny skies and much cooler and less humid weather highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s.

That nice weather will last well into the weekend! It truly is our first taste of Fall.

We're still watching Hurricane Irma VERY CLOSELY right now. It could impact Puerto Rico by Wednesday and the Bahamas on Friday as a Category 4. It could impact the US in the next 6-8 days, where though is still unknown. While it is UNLIKEY to enter the Gulf right now, it IT IS NOT IMPOSSIBLE, and therefore that option must be left on the table.



