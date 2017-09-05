Jeff Davis runs past Wayne County; Collins, East Marion pick up 1st wins

One week after playing its worst game of the young football season, Jefferson Davis County High School turned in its best.

Running back Jafharis McKines scored three touchdowns as the Class 3A Jaguars went into War Eagle Stadium Friday and took down Class 5A Wayne County High School 48-34.

Jefferson Davis County (3-0) led 6-0 after one quarter on James Washington’s 40-yard run and then grabbed a 28-7 halftime lead as McKines scored on a pair of 5-yard runs and Kyser Booth’s 65-yard touchdown run. McKines also scored on a pair of two-point conversion runs.

Quarterback Zabryan Jackson scored on a 5-yard run to get the War Eagles on the scoreboard.

Wayne County (1-2) cut the deficit to 28-20 with two, quick touchdowns to start the third quarter, including a 60-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Dearius Royal.

But McKines scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Lyric Hall and Demazie Mikell added a 1-yard scoring run to boost Jefferson Davis County’s lead back to 42-20.

Wayne County returned the kickoff for a touchdown to make the score 42-27, but the team’s swapped fourth-quarter touchdowns, with the Jaguars getting a 10-yard scoring run from Kenterio Smith.

Jackson completed 6 of 20 passes for 156 yards and rushed 21 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. W.C. Washington also ran for a score for the War Eagles.

Royal had four catches for 86 yards and Joshua Page finished with two catches for 70 yards.

Jefferson Davis County will travel to Moss Point at 7 p.m. Friday to take on East Central High School. The Hornets (2-0) went n the road and beat George County High School 45-10 Friday.

Wayne County has an open week.

Collins 26, Northeast Jones 3

COLLINS _ Collins opened up a 20-0 halftime lead, including a punt return for one touchdown and the defense chipping in another on its way to its first win of the season.

Northeast (0-3) avoided the shutout with a fourth-quarter field goal.

Collins will host Magee High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Trojans (2-1) dropped a 41-12 decision Friday at Simpson County rival Mendenhall High School.

Northeast hosts South Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Braves (2-1) went on the road and beat West Harrison High School Friday 42-12.

South Jones 42, West Harrison 12

GULFPORT _ Ricky Boleware rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries to pace the Braves.

South Jones (2-1) led 28-0 at halftime and 28-6 after three quarters.

John Mitchell completed 6 of 12 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown and also scored a rushing touchdown.

Kameron Flowers caught three passes for 58 yards and a score, while Jacob Pigford ran for 32 yards and a touchdown on three carries

West Harrison quarterback Ahmad Gage rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and running back Joseph Miller went for 114 yards and a score on 16 carries.

South Jones travels to Northeast Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (0-3) lost 36-3 to Collins High School Friday.

Quitman 31, West Jones 9

SOSO _ The Mustangs managed just 157 yards total offense and turned the ball over four times on two interceptions and two fumbles.

The Panthers (2-1) held West Jones (1-2) to minus 9 yards rushing.

Quarterback Hunter Parrish completed 4 of 13 passes for 96 yards with two interceptions before giving way to Dustin Cook, who completed 10 of 16 passes for 70 yards. Garrick Randolph had four catches for 125 yards, including a 72-yard catch.

West Jones will host Bay Springs High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-1) beat Morton High School in overtime Friday 20-14.

Poplarville 47, Seminary 0

POPLARVILLE _ The Class 4A Hornets rushed for 382 yards and seven touchdowns and held the Class 3A Bulldogs to 120 yards total offense.

The Hornets (3-0) led 28-0 at halftime and 41-0 after three quarters.

Roosevelt Raine ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, Austin Bolton added 102 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and Cory Knight had 88 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Quarterback Antonio Barnes completed 3 of 5 passes for 70 yards, including a 47-yard pass to Canaan Ray.

The Bulldogs (2-1) got 48 yards rushing from freshman Marquis Crosby, while Javin Moore caught two passes for 35 yards.

Seminary will visit Taylorsville High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tartars (3-0) defeated Mize High School 21-6 Friday.

Poplarville goes on the road for the first time this season to take on Stone High School in Perkinston in a battle of unbeatens. The Tomcats (3-0 defeated Biloxi High School 28-21 Fruday.

East Marion 18, West Marion 14

COLUMBIA _ Devin Daniels threw for two touchdowns and Jarveon Howard ran for another as the Eagles downed their Marion County rivals to pick up their first win of 2017.

East Marion (1-2) led 6-0 at halftime, but the Trojans (0-3) went into the fourth quarter with an 8-6 lead. The Eagles outscored West Marion 12-6 in the final period.

Daniels completed 4 of 12 passes for 85 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Howard and a 26-yard scoring pass to Flenard Mclin II.

Jarveon Howard rushed for 66 yards and a score on 20 carries.

West Marion running back Charles Lewis ran for 142 yards and touchdown on 22 carries. Lewis also ran for a two-point conversion.

Quarterback Jeremiah Holder completed 11 of 16 passes for 153 yards. He also rushed 10 times for 25 yards and a touchdown.

West Marion will travel to Raleigh High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lions (1-2) lost 32-22 Friday to Lawrence County High School.

East Marion will host Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (1-2) picked up their first win of the season Friday, beating Enterprise (Lincoln) High School 49-12.

