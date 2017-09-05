Rod Crayton's senior season off to a fierce beginning

Saturday marked the first time under head coach Jay Hopson that Southern Miss lost a game when holding its opponent to under 100 yards rushing and 300 yards of total offense. The Golden Eagles' defensive effort in their 24-17 loss to Kentucky is one of the positives Hopson took away from the game, especially the play of senior defensive tackle Rody Crayton.More >>
Saturday marked the first time under head coach Jay Hopson that Southern Miss lost a game when holding its opponent to under 100 yards rushing and 300 yards of total offense. The Golden Eagles' defensive effort in their 24-17 loss to Kentucky is one of the positives Hopson took away from the game, especially the play of senior defensive tackle Rody Crayton.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi’s season-opening football game with the University of Kentucky appears to have resolved any mystery about the Golden Eagles’ starting quarterback saga. USM coach Jay Hopson said Monday that redshirt junior Kwadra Griggs would be behind center at 6 p.m. when Saturday when the Golden Eagles welcome Southern University to M.M. Roberts Stadium.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi’s season-opening football game with the University of Kentucky appears to have resolved any mystery about the Golden Eagles’ starting quarterback saga. USM coach Jay Hopson said Monday that redshirt junior Kwadra Griggs would be behind center at 6 p.m. when Saturday when the Golden Eagles welcome Southern University to M.M. Roberts Stadium.More >>
The 19th-ranked 19 Jones County Junior College Lady Bobcats opened the season in thrilling fashion this past weekend at Bobcat Soccer Field. Aimee Durn (Watford, England) scored on a penalty kick with 24.8 seconds remaining to edge Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 2-1.More >>
The 19th-ranked 19 Jones County Junior College Lady Bobcats opened the season in thrilling fashion this past weekend at Bobcat Soccer Field. Aimee Durn (Watford, England) scored on a penalty kick with 24.8 seconds remaining to edge Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 2-1.More >>