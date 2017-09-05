PRCC soccer sweeps Meridian

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information Department

POPLARVILLE – The Pearl River Community College soccer teams took care of South Division business this past weekend, with both the men’s and women’s teams earning shutout victories over visiting Meridian Community College.

Six different Lady Wildcats had a goal apiece as PRCC downed the Lady Eagles 6-0. The men also spread the wealth, with three different Wildcats scoring goals in a 3-0 win over Meridian.

In the women’s game, PRCC (2-0, 1-0 South Division) scored early and often, as sophomore Lacey Polderman (Picayunel) helped freshman Kayley Fountain (Ocean Springs) on the first score of the game less than 10 minutes into the contest.

Sophomore Sarah Walden (Pascagoula) and freshman Sarah Havens (Hurley) also had first-half goals. PRCC got scores in the second half from Polderman, sophomore Caroline Grafe (Kiln) and sophomore Mia Richardson (Pascagoula).

Abbi Henderson, Anna Grace Cooley, Shelby Lowery, Kayla Nobles and Melli Snyder also had assists.

The Lady Wildcats peppered the goal against Meridian (0-3-1, 0-1), taking 32 shots (15 on-goal), led by Polderman, who had 10 shots (five on-goal).

Lady Wildcat goalie Karsen Gildea only had to come up with two saves in the shutout.

In the men’s game, the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 South Division) took the lead about 26 minutes into the first half, when freshman Jevaun Ennis (Maypen, Jamaica) took a pass from redshirt sophomore Parker Rose (Bay St. Louis) for the go-ahead goal.

PRCC added a goal late in the second half when freshman Joe Elliot (Leicester, England) headed in a corner kick from Kyle Estess. Sophomore Spencer Martin (Spring, Texas) got the final goal in the final seconds of the game.

The Wildcats played suffocating defense, holding the Eagles (0-4, 0-1) to just 11 shots (four on-goal). PRCC goalie Kobe Lie had four saves.

For PRCC, Martin had five shots (two on-goal).

Both PRCC teams will head to Perkinston Tuesday to take on Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The women’s game is set for 5 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 7 p.m.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.