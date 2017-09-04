Traffic congestion on I-59 ramp

Labor Day travelers can expect traffic delays on the I-59 ramps to US Highway 49 North/ MS 42 West/ Jackson exit 67B. According to MDOT Traffic, Northbound lanes can expect delays which should last approximately one hour. For the latest traffic information, visit MDOT Traffic. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Labor Day travelers can expect traffic delays on the I-59 ramps to US Highway 49 North/ MS 42 West/ Jackson exit 67B. According to MDOT Traffic, Northbound lanes can expect delays which should last approximately one hour. For the latest traffic information, visit MDOT Traffic. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
The Forrest County Sheriff's Department thwarted a possible armed robbery Saturday.More >>
The Forrest County Sheriff's Department thwarted a possible armed robbery Saturday.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.More >>
A new venture has launched in Laurel, and a familiar face is bringing regional stories to life in a new magazine.More >>
A new venture has launched in Laurel, and a familiar face is bringing regional stories to life in a new magazine.More >>
Eleven dogs rescued from a dog fighting ring are recovering in Jones County, on their way to finding new homes.More >>
Eleven dogs rescued from a dog fighting ring are recovering in Jones County, on their way to finding new homes.More >>