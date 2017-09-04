Traffic congestion on I-59 ramp - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Traffic congestion on I-59 ramp

Traffic congestion on I-59 ramp
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Labor Day travelers can expect traffic delays on the I-59 ramps to US Highway 49 North/ MS 42 West/ Jackson exit 67B.

According to MDOT Traffic, Northbound lanes can expect delays due to congestion, which should last approximately 40 minutes to an hour. 

For the latest traffic information, visit MDOT Traffic.

