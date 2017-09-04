Sheriff: Infant dead after being run over by a car

Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said deputies were contacted by the Wiggins Police Department around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to an infant possibly being run over by a vehicle on East Bond Road.

Nobles said the infant had been taken to the Stone County Hospital after the incident occurred, which Wiggins Police said happened around 7:20 p.m.

The infant was transported by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where it later died, according to Nobles.

Nobles did not have an exact age, but said the infant was less than a year old.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office, Wiggins Police Department and Department of Human Services is all involved in the investigation.

