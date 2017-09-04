FACTS ONLY: A hype-free look at Hurricane Irma

Click here to see the latest info from WDAM about the 2016 hurricane season.

Hurricane Irma continues to move - generally - west across the Atlantic, Monday morning. It is still a Category 3 hurricane. Top wind speeds around 120mph. It is about 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. If it continues on its forecast track, it is about seven days away from Florida.

This is not the time to stress, get anxious, or panic. I get it, though. We are all on pins and needles after Harvey.

But, just like you should be doing periodically during Hurricane Season, the best thing to do right now is look over your Hurricane Preparedness kit. And make sure your Hurricane Plan is set.

For more information on the storm, head over to my blog here. There is a quick breakdown of extra details written in plain English (not much science about the storm right now, more on that later). For more on building your Hurricane Preparedness kit, head here. And to watch out daily Tropical Update video, head here.

