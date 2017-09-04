Venture South magazine launches in Laurel

A new venture has launched in Laurel, and a familiar face is bringing regional stories to life in a new magazine.

Jason Niblett was the former publisher of The Chronicle Newspaper in Laurel. The paper printed its final edition in June, prompting Niblett to find his new "venture."

Niblett launched My Venture South LLC, a monthly lifestyle magazine highlighting regional stories.

According to the magazine's website, the publication celebrates stories with friends in neighboring communities, southern cuisine, interesting destinations and historic sites.

Niblett's first column for the magazine explains the vision of this new publication.

"We didn’t want to produce another lifestyle or social magazine, but something that would embrace regionalism, connecting the dots between the towns and cities across the area, while offering tips on fun things to do for girls/guys nights out, weekends with family, or date nights with a special someone," said Niblett in his column. "People passionate about their hometowns are the very best ambassadors in helping show readers what makes their special corner of the South special. We’ll also share experiences and adventures from places outside Mississippi, but close enough for a quick trip packed with a lifetime of memories."

The magazine will be based in Laurel, but will circulate in Meridian, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Brookhaven, McComb, Natchez, Vicksburg and the Gulf Coast.

The first edition is available online, but also those interested in a printed copy can pay for a $30 subscription by mailing a check to Venture South Media.

For more information on the magazine, click here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.