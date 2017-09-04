Venture South magazine launches in Laurel

After five years of circulating in Jones County, The Chronicle newspaper is folding itself up and staff members are out of a job.More >>
After five years of circulating in Jones County, The Chronicle newspaper is folding itself up and staff members are out of a job.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.More >>
A new venture has launched in Laurel, and a familiar face is bringing regional stories to life in a new magazine.More >>
A new venture has launched in Laurel, and a familiar face is bringing regional stories to life in a new magazine.More >>
Eleven dogs rescued from a dog fighting ring are recovering in Jones County, on their way to finding new homes.More >>
Eleven dogs rescued from a dog fighting ring are recovering in Jones County, on their way to finding new homes.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to move - generally - west across the Atlantic, Monday morning. It is still a Category 3 hurricane.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to move - generally - west across the Atlantic, Monday morning. It is still a Category 3 hurricane.More >>
Construction has been completed on a training facility for volunteer firefighters in Jones County.More >>
Construction has been completed on a training facility for volunteer firefighters in Jones County.More >>