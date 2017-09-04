Dogs rescued from dog fighting ring moved to shelters, foster homes

Eleven dogs rescued from a dog fighting ring are recovering in Jones County, on their way to finding new homes.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to the Rose Lane Trailer Park on Friday, August 18th, after an anonymous tip. The dogs were found tied to trees with little food or water. Investigators said it appeared the dogs were malnourished and had injuries from dog fighting.

Due to max capacity as the shelter, Southern Cross Animal Rescue was unable to immediately take in the dogs seized from the fighting ring or the two others seized from a neighbor, so Parkside Animal Hospital was able to board the dogs.

As of Sunday, all eleven dogs were transferred to the shelter or in foster care, according to a post on Facebook.

"They deserve a chance and we are happy to give them that," the post went on to say.

SCAR said some of the dogs have been good with other dogs, but there are a few that need to still be tested as they become more comfortable with their surroundings.

According to the post, the chihuahua already has an adoption pending.

SCAR said they have taken over 20 animals from the trailer park over the past few years.

Push Seaberry, 31, was arrested on the scene and has been charged with felony dog fighting, child endangerment and animal cruelty. During the investigation, a second arrest was made.

Jason Herring, 29, of Laurel has been charged with dog fighting. According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Herring admitted to training the dogs.

Sergeant Scott Gable said more arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues.

If you have any information that may help investigators, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at (601) 425-3147.

