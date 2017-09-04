MHP Troop J releases partial holiday patrol numbers

MHP officers will be on the roads patrolling this holiday weekend. Source: WDAM

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J has had a busy weekend on Pine Belt highways.

According to Public Information Officer Brent Barfield, Troop J has issued 370 citations since the holiday patrol began on Friday.

Barfield said Troop J has responded to 18 accidents, and two fatalities.

The fatalities were in Lamar County.

The patrol period continues until midnight Monday.

Barfield said all Troop J troopers will be on patrol until then, and encourages drivers to stay safe as they travel.

