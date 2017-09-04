MHP Troop J releases partial holiday patrol numbers - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MHP Troop J releases partial holiday patrol numbers

MHP officers will be on the roads patrolling this holiday weekend. Source: WDAM MHP officers will be on the roads patrolling this holiday weekend. Source: WDAM
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J has had a busy weekend on Pine Belt highways. 

According to Public Information Officer Brent Barfield, Troop J has issued 370 citations since the holiday patrol began on Friday.

Barfield said Troop J has responded to 18 accidents, and two fatalities. 

The fatalities were in Lamar County. 

The patrol period continues until midnight Monday.

Barfield said all Troop J troopers will be on patrol until then, and encourages drivers to stay safe as they travel. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • Victims identified in Lamar County wreck

    Victims identified in Lamar County wreck

    Sunday, September 3 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-09-03 21:33:28 GMT
    Photo submitted.Photo submitted.

    The Lamar County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision early Saturday morning. Coroner Cody Creel said Robert Seth Roblin, 26, of Hattiesburg and Dannica Isaac, 32, of Purvis were pronounced dead on the scene after the wreck around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol PIO, Brent Barfield, the wreck happened on Highway 11 about a half mile north of R.D. Hartfield Road.  "The wreck is going to be reconstructed and we are ...

    More >>

    The Lamar County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision early Saturday morning. Coroner Cody Creel said Robert Seth Roblin, 26, of Hattiesburg and Dannica Isaac, 32, of Purvis were pronounced dead on the scene after the wreck around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol PIO, Brent Barfield, the wreck happened on Highway 11 about a half mile north of R.D. Hartfield Road.  "The wreck is going to be reconstructed and we are ...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly