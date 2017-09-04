String of drug arrests made in Forrest County

At least eleven people are facing drug charges after Forrest County deputies made a string of arrests over the weekend.

On Friday, the Forrest County Sheriff's Department arrested eight suspects for drug charges.

According to the department, those arrests occurred in Hattiesburg and in the Rawls Springs Community.

On Saturday, three more suspects were arrested.

Those arrests were made in the Rawls Springs Community, and the Sunrise Community.

According to the department, charges ranged from possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

The suspects charged have not been identified at this time.

