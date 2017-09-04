Deputies thwart possible armed robbery

The Forrest County Sheriff's Department thwarted a possible armed robbery Saturday.

According to the department's Facebook page, a suspect wearing a mask walked into a Dollar General in the county and confronted a store clerk.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene the suspect tried to flee.

According to the Facebook post, the deputies caught the suspect and found that he was in possession of a gun.

The suspect was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the sheriff, no one was injured in the incident.

