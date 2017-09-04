Ellisville Police Department hits delays on the way to aid Texas - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Ellisville Police Department hits delays on the way to aid Texas

By Jordan Niezgoda, Assistant Producer
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Road closures have delayed the Ellisville Police Department in its efforts to deliver a trailer full of donations to Beaumont, Texas.

EPD had plans to leave Sunday, but are now planning on leaving later in the week.

The department is encouraging residents that there is still time to donate, and items can be dropped off at the station. 

The department has been gathering supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey

