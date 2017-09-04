Forecast: Great weather expected for today.

Good Monday morning and happy Labor Day everyone!

The weather looks great for outdoor activities today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area as a stout cold front moves though our area.

After the front passes we will see some very nice temperatures for this time of year with highs in the lows 80s Wednesday through Friday and lows in the 50s! Enjoy!!!!!



We're still watching Hurricane Irma quite closely right now. It could impact Puerto Rico by Wednesday and the Bahamas on Friday. It could impact the US in the next 7-9 days, where though is still unknown.



For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic