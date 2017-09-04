USM's Sherrod Gideon in first season as Greenville High head coach

USM's all-time leading receiver Sherrod Gideon is in his first season as head coach of Greenville High School. Courtesy: WDAM

USM's leader in career receptions (193), receiving yards (3,214) and touchdown receptions (30) Sherrod Gideon has an impressive resume.

When Gideon decided to get into coaching, the former Golden Eagle realized it took an entire different set of skills.

"I really didn't have [coaching] on my mind," Gideon said. "Played college and got drafted and was playing in the pros and I used to come home to Greenwood and watch some games sometimes and I wanted to get into it. So after I finished up, I went and did the things necessary to become a head coach."

Gideon is in his first season as the head coach of Greenville High School. He has nine seasons of high school coaching experience, having spent five years as the head coach of Leflore County.

The former USM wide receiver had a pretty good college mentor to learn under. With coach Jeff Bower on the sidelines and Gideon in uniform, the Golden Eagles won three Conference USA titles and three bowl games from 1996-99.

"From my time at Southern Miss, I use a lot of things that I learned there from coach Bower," Gideon said. "I just put a lot of that stuff together and bring it to the high school level. A lot of the stuff that I do run, we ran at Southern Miss."

Along with holding several USM receiving records, Gideon was named to the C-USA team of the decade.

Now Gideon's bringing the same passion he played with to the sidelines, hoping to lead Greenville to its first winning season since 2002.

"Just that positive attitude," Gideon said. "When you come from the inner-city and you play against those teams in our district, you have to be structured and disciplined. So, my main thing is to try to get these kids from the inner-city to buy into what we're doing. I'm just trying to make them realize that this game right here is a positive game and have a positive attitude about it."

