Columbia Academy takes "signature" win over Purvis, 42-39

Columbia Academy has had some big football wins in its time.

And then came Friday night.

The Cougars, a Class AAA private school rallied in the fourth quarter to take down Class 4A public school Purvis High School 42-39 Friday.

“It was some kind of win,” Columbia Academy coach Randy Butler said. “It was signature win for Columbia Academy.”

Junior running back Drew Havard ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.

“He was just determined,” Butler said of Havard. “He broke tackles. He carried tacklers. He made people miss. He was something.”

Sophomore quarterback Ras Pace threw a pair of touchdown passes to senior receiver Aaron Thomas, threw a two-point conversion and ran for a pair of two-point conversions.

Columbia Academy’s defense chipped in with a safety and the special teams returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

“It was just a great crowd,” Butler said. “I’ve had so many people from Columbia Academy say it was the best game they’ve ever been to. It’s so encouraging and I’m just so happy for them and the guys and our coaching staff. Real proud of them all.”

Columbia Academy (2-1) came up with four turnovers (three fumbles and an interception to hold off the Tornadoes (1-2).

“The big thing was the turnovers,” Butler said. “We had like 80 offensive snaps, which in a 48-minute high school game is something.”

Columbia Academy will travel Parklane Academy at 7 p.m. Friday in McComb. The Pioneers (4-0) took a 35-16 victory Friday over Centreville Academy.

“We better come down and get our feet nailed in the ground,” Butler said. “I told the team we’re going to enjoy (the Purvis win) over the weekend, but then we start getting ready Monday.”

Hattiesburg 53, Moss Point 13

HATTIESBURG _ Junior quarterback Jarod Conner threw four touchdowns and ran for another as Hattiesburg roared past Moss Point Friday.

Hattiesburg, which rolled up 546 total yards offensively and averaged 18.8 yards a carry (282 yards on 15 carries), took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, led 33-0 at halftime and 46-0 after three quarters.

“Obviously, when you score points, you give yourself a chance,” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “If you don’t, you put a lot of pressure on your defense. We did the previous week (against Laurel), but they came up big, and I think there was a lot of carryover for the most part.”

Conner completed 10 of 13 for 187 yards. He threw two touchdowns to D’andre Humbles and a touchdown each to Raheem Willis nd Fabian Franklin. Humbles took over in the fourth quarter and threw a scoring pass to Jaylan Rogers.

“At halftime, I think he was 8 of 9 with three touchdowns,” Vance said of Conner. “He definitely threw the ball better and that’s one thing he’s going to have to for us. We know he can run the ball, but if he can he complete passes, he’s going to become very dangerous.”

Conner ran the ball five times for 74 yards and score. Franklin had 52 yards and a touchdown and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Humbles, who completed all four of his passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, caught two balls for 62 yards and the two scores. Willis had two catches for 54 yards and a score and Rogers had two grabs for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore Jamal Donaldson had 78 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Defensively, senior safety Dexter Jordan had an interception for the second consecutive game and Letrelle Johnson had five tackles, including four for loss.

Hattiesburg will host Oak Grove High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors (3-0) defeated Laurel High School 42-12 Friday.

Presbyterian Christian 38, Adams County Christian 7

For a third consecutive game, the Bobcats seized control in the third quarter, outscoring the Rebels 23-0 in the period to win their 17th consecutive regular season game.

“Our defense played the best it’s played all year,” PCS coach Joey Hawkins said. “Adams County, they had some great players, but, overall, it was our best effort.”

The third quarter coup de grace came when senior defensive lineman Cal Lee forced an Adams Count safety and sophomore Eric Robison then returned the ensuing free kick 80 yards for a touchdown that expanded a 15-7 halftime lead to 24-7.

PCS (3-0) relied on its powerful ground game to subdue the Rebels (3-1), rushing for 483 yards and averaging 9.7 yards a carry.

Robinson , who broke a 72-yard touchdown run in the first half and 6-yard scoring run in the third quarter, finished with 94 yards on just four carries.

“He had a 71-yarder called back,” Hawkins said. “When he gets in the open field, it’s hard to tackle him.”

Senior running back Sheldon James cleared the 100-yard mark for a third consecutive game with a 174 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and junior quarterback Brandon Thornton rushed for 112 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Senior running back Alden Rhian added another 82 yards on 13 carries.

Senior Jack Runnells kicked a field goal and extra point, while senior O’neill Walters converted a pair of point-after kicks.

The Bobcats will travel to Simpson Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars (1-2) dropped a 38-24 decision Friday at Oak Forest Academy in Amite, La.

Heidelberg 20, Lumberton 18

HEIDELBERG _ The Class 1A Panthers lost a pair of fumbles inside the Class 2A Oilers’ 10-yard line in the second half, one late in the fourth quarter.

“You can’t beat good teams if you don’t take advantage of your opportunities,” Lumberton coach Zach Jones said. “I was proud of our effort because we played good. It was a good ballgame for us against one of the top (2A) teams in the (South State). We knew that going in.”

The teams were tied 12-12 at halftime, but Heidelberg (2-1) edged Lumberton (2-1) in the fourth quarter, edging the Panthers 8-6 in the final period.

“You don’t ever want to lose a ballgame,” Jones said. “I hate to lose. But it was a good experience for our kids. We needed a wake-up call.”

Junior quarterback Justin Tribbet completed 14 of 30 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Rickey Thompson caught three passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns and senior Donnell Buckner had seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman Robert Henry led the ground game with 30 yards on six carries and also caught two passes for another 40 yards.

The Panthers will host Franklin County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (0-3) lost 25-0 Friday to North Pike High School.

