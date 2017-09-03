Ellisville Police ready to drive donations to Texas

Members of the Ellisville Police Department are getting ready to drive supplies to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

A semi truck was parked outside the station on Holly Street all weekend. By Sunday afternoon, the truck was filled with bottled water, Gatorade, baby items, cleaning supplies and more.

The Police Chief and other officers were planning to leave Ellisville around midnight for Beaumont, Texas, but as of 6 p.m. Sunday, a portion of I-10 was closed so they decided to hold off.

We will be following their journey to Texas to help those in need. If you would like to donate supplies, we have a full list of drop-off sites around the Pine Belt here.

