Victims identified in Lamar County wreck

The Lamar County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision early Saturday morning.

Coroner Cody Creel said Robert Seth Roblin, 26, of Hattiesburg and Dannica Isaac, 32, of Purvis were pronounced dead on the scene after the wreck around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol PIO Brent Barfield, the wreck happened on Highway 11 about a half mile north of R.D. Hartfield Road.

"The wreck is going to be reconstructed, and we are working to determine who crossed the center line," Barfield said.

He added that the vehicle traveling north was a 2006 Toyota Highlander, and the southbound vehicle was a 2006 Nissan Murano.



