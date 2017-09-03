Victims identified in Lamar County wreck

Members of the Ellisville Police Department are getting ready to drive supplies to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. A semi truck was parked outside the station on Holly Street all weekend. By Sunday afternoon, the truck was filled with bottled water, Gatorade, baby items, cleaning supplies and more. The Police Chief and other officers were planning to leave Ellisville around midnight for Beaumont, Texas, but as of 6 p.m. Sunday, a portion of I-10 was closed so they...More >>
Members of the Ellisville Police Department are getting ready to drive supplies to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. A semi truck was parked outside the station on Holly Street all weekend. By Sunday afternoon, the truck was filled with bottled water, Gatorade, baby items, cleaning supplies and more. The Police Chief and other officers were planning to leave Ellisville around midnight for Beaumont, Texas, but as of 6 p.m. Sunday, a portion of I-10 was closed so they...More >>
Bond was denied for a Laurel man charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at her apartment early Sunday morning. Jones County Circuit Judge Billie Graham denied bond for Justin Glenn, 22, charged with capital murder and burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to court documents, Laurel Police responded to Westhill Apartments on West 10th Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday after a woman said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment and...More >>
Bond was denied for a Laurel man charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at her apartment early Sunday morning. Jones County Circuit Judge Billie Graham denied bond for Justin Glenn, 22, charged with capital murder and burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to court documents, Laurel Police responded to Westhill Apartments on West 10th Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday after a woman said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment and...More >>
The Lamar County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision early Saturday morning. Coroner Cody Creel said Robert Seth Roblin, 26, of Hattiesburg and Dannica Isaac, 32, of Purvis were pronounced dead on the scene after the wreck around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol PIO, Brent Barfield, the wreck happened on Highway 11 about a half mile north of R.D. Hartfield Road. "The wreck is going to be reconstructed and we are ...More >>
The Lamar County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision early Saturday morning. Coroner Cody Creel said Robert Seth Roblin, 26, of Hattiesburg and Dannica Isaac, 32, of Purvis were pronounced dead on the scene after the wreck around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol PIO, Brent Barfield, the wreck happened on Highway 11 about a half mile north of R.D. Hartfield Road. "The wreck is going to be reconstructed and we are ...More >>
A Laurel man has been charged with murder after a man was found shot to death in an apartment.More >>
A Laurel man has been charged with murder after a man was found shot to death in an apartment.More >>