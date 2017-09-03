Laurel Police: Man admitted to shooting, killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in apartment

Bond was denied for a Laurel man charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at her apartment early Sunday morning. Jones County Circuit Judge Billie Graham denied bond for Justin Glenn, 22, charged with capital murder and burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to court documents, Laurel Police responded to Westhill Apartments on West 10th Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday after a woman said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment and...More >>
Bond was denied for a Laurel man charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at her apartment early Sunday morning. Jones County Circuit Judge Billie Graham denied bond for Justin Glenn, 22, charged with capital murder and burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to court documents, Laurel Police responded to Westhill Apartments on West 10th Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday after a woman said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment and...More >>
A Laurel man has been charged with murder after a man was found shot to death in an apartment.More >>
A Laurel man has been charged with murder after a man was found shot to death in an apartment.More >>
On a sultry September afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium, the University of Southern Mississippi just about did enough right to knock off a visitor from the Southeastern Conference.More >>
On a sultry September afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium, the University of Southern Mississippi just about did enough right to knock off a visitor from the Southeastern Conference.More >>