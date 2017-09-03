Laurel Police: Man admitted to shooting, killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in apartment

Bond was denied for a Laurel man charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at her apartment early Sunday morning.

Jones County Circuit Judge Billie Graham denied bond for Justin Glenn, 22, charged with capital murder and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

According to court documents, Laurel Police responded to Westhill Apartments on West 10th Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday after a woman said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment and she wanted him to leave. At that time, officers made contact with Glenn and he agreed to leave the premises.

Authorities were dispatched back to Westhill Apartments just after 4:30 a.m., after the woman called and said Glenn would not stop texting her and was trying to break a window at her apartment.

According to court documents, the woman told authorities her boyfriend, Carl Fair, 25, told her to get in a closet and call 911. She said as she was on the phone, she heard gunshots and found Glenn standing over Fair's body.

Officers stated they found Glenn, covered in blood and holding a gun when they entered the apartment. At that time, Glenn said "I killed him, my life is over, I just killed him" to officers, according to court documents.

Authorities said Fair suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced dead on the scene.

In an interview with investigators around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Glenn admitted he broke in through the window and shot Fair.

During the court hearing, Glenn stated that he had worked at Howard Industries for almost four years.

Glenn had a cast covering his left arm and cast, which he told the Judge he cut it during the altercation and shooting.

Graham said that since Glenn was asked to leave and then went back to the scene, with "someone dead," she did not set bond. She stated a $10,000 bond would be set for the burglary charge, but that wouldn't make a difference.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.