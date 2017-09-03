Laurel man charged in murder at apartment complex - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel man charged in murder at apartment complex

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Crime Scene Graphic Crime Scene Graphic
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A Laurel man has been charged with murder after a man was found shot to death in an apartment. 

The Laurel Police Department said officers responded to the Westhill Apartments on West 10th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after a woman, who lives at the apartments, called 911 and said her ex-boyfriend was trying to "forcefully gain entry to her apartment."

According to LPD, officers discovered the body of Carl Fair, 25, inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.  Fair was pronounced dead at the scene, the body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Justin Glenn, 22, was taken into custody at the scene.  He has been charged with capital murder and burglary of an occupied dwelling. 

Glenn will go through bond court Sunday at 2 p.m. in Jones County.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

