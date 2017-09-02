USM, UK fans tailgate together before Golden Eagles, Wildcats game

Thousands of fans set up tents for tailgating on the Southern Miss campus Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Many University of Southern Mississippi students and fans joined Kentucky Wildcat fans to tailgate on campus Saturday.

Thousands of people gathered at many locations for tailgating activities prior to the football game between the Golden Eagles and the University of Kentucky.

Fans from both schools grilled hamburgers, gathered to watch other games on TV and take part in other pre-game activities.

Many fans from both universities also spent time getting to know each other.

"Everybody's been so friendly and it's one of those things, have a good time and we hope you lose and we keep saying the same thing, 'y'all have a great day but we hope you lose too,'" said Gary Reynolds, a Kentucky Wildcats fan from Alabama.

"I just kind of seek out (fans of opposing teams) and welcome them," said John Douglas, a Southern Miss fan from Brookhaven.

The game was the first of the year for both teams.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.