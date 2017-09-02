Two killed in Lamar County crash

An early morning wreck claimed the lives of two people in Lamar County.



According to Mississippi Highway Patrol PIO, Brent Barfield, the wreck happened on Highway 11 about a half mile north of R.D. Hartfield road just after 1:30 a.m.



"A northbound vehicle and a southbound vehicle collided head on, the drivers in both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene," said Barfield.



He added that the vehicle traveling north was a 2006 Toyota Highlander, and the southbound vehicle was a 2006 Nissan Murano.



"The wreck is going to be reconstructed and we are working to determine who crossed the center line," said Barfield.



Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel said the names are being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

