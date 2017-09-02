North Forrest defeats Columbia with second half comeback - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

North Forrest defeats Columbia with second half comeback

By Jonathan Marshall, Sports Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

North Forrest got it’s first win of the season Friday with a 24-21 win over Columbia.

The Eagles came back from a 21-0 halftime deficit.

North Forrest will travel to Sacred Heart next week, while Columbia will face Perry Central at home.

