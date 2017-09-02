Hattiesburg rolls past Moss Point, 53-13

Hattiesburg continued it’s strong play Friday with a 53-13 win over Moss Point.

The offensive weapons were on full display for the Tigers. Jarod Conner continued to display poise in the pocket. Drexlan Allen, D’Andre Humbles and Fabian Franklin flashed their skills early and often.

The Tigers built a 27-0 lead in the second quarter. Up next is a showdown with Oak Grove.

