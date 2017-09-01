Jones Co. firefighter sustains minor injuries at scene of accident

A Shady Grove firefighter sustained minor injuries responding to an accident on Friday.

Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car when a firefighter down call was made and an ambulance requested, according to a Jones County Fire Council press release. The accident occurred at Hwy 15 and Trace Road.

A passing vehicle had rolled into the door of the firefighters truck, pinning his legs as he retrieved gear from his truck. Emergency responders quickly removed the trapped firefighter, and he was transported to a hospital via ambulance as a precaution.

The driver of the accident was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the accident is unknown.

