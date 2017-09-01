USM's NCS4 opens new research, training, operations center

The University of Southern Mississippi has opened a new teaching and research facility at the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4).

The Sport Security Research, Training and Operations Center is located within the National Sport Security Laboratory and will support research and conduct training of future leaders in the security industry.

It utilizes the latest technology to allow USM educators to collaborate with experts across the globe.

"There's nothing like it around the country in what we're doing, our mission," said Daniel Ward, director of training and integrated systems at NCS4. "There are other operations centers, they are used for different purposes, but what we're doing here is we're bringing in industry best practices, we're supporting research initiatives, we're conducting training and we're providing operational support when needed."

NCS4 was founded in 2006.

The sport security lab opened in 2010.

