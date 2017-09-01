HGTV star's trailer stolen in Laurel

HGTV "Hometown" star Ben Napier is reaching out through social media for help after his trailer was stolen outside his woodshop.

Napier posted on his Facebook Thursday afternoon that his utility trailer was stolen from his Scotsman Co. woodshop on Spec Wilson Boulevard in Laurel.

According to the post, the tag number for the trailer is 83791P.

Napier wrote the trailer has "sentimental value for me and has hauled a lot of old lumber that made a lot of beautiful furniture."

Napier is offering a $750 reward with the trailer is found and an extra $250 if you can help find the suspect or suspects who stole it.

Earlier this year, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said there are a large number of trailer thefts throughout the county, some five to ten each week. You can find tips on how to better protect your trailer and the belongings inside here.

