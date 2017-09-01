USM to open Mother's Lounge for gamedays

The University of Southern Mississippi and Forrest General Hospital have partnered to open a Mother's Lounge for gamedays.

The Mother's Lounge will provide nursing mother's with a quiet, private place to care for their babies during home football games.

“We want to make breastfeeding easy and enjoyable for mothers, and part of that mission is enabling them to attend their favorite events, like Southern Miss football games," said Millie Swan, Forrest Health vice president. "Of course a mother may feed her child anywhere she feels comfortable, but for some, who prefer to breastfeed privately, the Mothers’ Lounge may empower them to come out and enjoy the game with their families when they may have chosen to stay home.”

The Lounge will be located at Cook Union on the second floor in room 215. Mothers will need to present their ticket stubs at the gate to return to the game.

Mothers can bring bags with their pumps, but they will have to be checked and tagged at Gate 2 before entering, unless the pumps are in a clear bag.

