Crimestoppers tip lands Perry County man behind bars

Deputies said a tip made through Crimestoppers led to drugs and an arrest in Perry County.

Authorities said the Perry County Sheriff's Office received the tip today, in reference to illegal drug activity on Oak Road in Richton.

Deputies, along with the Richton Police Department, said 13 grams of crystal meth were found at the home reported for the illegal drug activities.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office said John David Finley, 42, was arrested at the home and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.