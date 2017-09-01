Crimestoppers tip lands Perry County man behind bars

Deputies said a tip made through Crimestoppers led to drugs and an arrest in Perry County. Authorities said the Perry County Sheriff's Office received the tip today, in reference to illegal drug activity on Oak Road in Richton. Deputies, along with the Richton Police Department, said 13 grams of crystal meth were fund at the home reported for the illegal drug activities. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said John David Finley, 42, was arrested at the home and charged wi...More >>
Deputies said a tip made through Crimestoppers led to drugs and an arrest in Perry County. Authorities said the Perry County Sheriff's Office received the tip today, in reference to illegal drug activity on Oak Road in Richton. Deputies, along with the Richton Police Department, said 13 grams of crystal meth were fund at the home reported for the illegal drug activities. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said John David Finley, 42, was arrested at the home and charged wi...More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
A Hub City man was indicted by a grand jury for his alleged role in the 2016 shooting death of a Hattiesburg woman.More >>
A Hub City man was indicted by a grand jury for his alleged role in the 2016 shooting death of a Hattiesburg woman.More >>