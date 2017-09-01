Southern Miss to host concert and lecture with James McBride and - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss to host concert and lecture with James McBride and the "Good Lord Bird" Band

James McBride. Source: USM news James McBride. Source: USM news
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The University of Southern Mississippi will open its 2017-2018 University Forum series with a free concert and lecture from famed author and composer James McBride. 

McBride and the Good Lord Bird Band will perform at the Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg Campus on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in an event that is open to the public. 

In 2013 McBride won the National Book Award for "The Good Lord Bird," and the American Music Festival's Stephen Sondheim Award and American Arts and Letters' Richard Rogers Award for his compositions.

His presentation, "The Good Lord Bird: Faith and American Slavery," will examine America's slavery past and continuing struggles with racism with the Good Lord Bird Band playing music from the time period as a backdrop for the novel. 

“This promises to be a truly remarkable event that will bring together literature, history, and music,” said Dr. Andrew Haley, director of University Forum and an associate professor of history at USM.  

The Good Lord Bird is the story of a young boy born into slavery that joined John Brown's anti-slavery movement.

In 2015 President Barack Obama presented McBride with the National Humanities Medal for "humanizing the complexities of discussing race in America" and for "his moving stories of love" that "display the character of the American family."

The event is presented by the Southern Miss Honors College.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Crimestoppers tip lands Perry County man behind bars

    Crimestoppers tip lands Perry County man behind bars

    Friday, September 1 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:58:12 GMT
    Source: Perry County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Perry County Sheriff's Office

    Deputies said a tip made through Crimestoppers led to drugs and an arrest in Perry County. Authorities said the Perry County Sheriff's Office received the tip today, in reference to illegal drug activity on Oak Road in Richton. Deputies, along with the Richton Police Department, said 13 grams of crystal meth were fund at the home reported for the illegal drug activities.  The Perry County Sheriff's Office said John David Finley, 42, was arrested at the home and charged wi...

    More >>

    Deputies said a tip made through Crimestoppers led to drugs and an arrest in Perry County. Authorities said the Perry County Sheriff's Office received the tip today, in reference to illegal drug activity on Oak Road in Richton. Deputies, along with the Richton Police Department, said 13 grams of crystal meth were fund at the home reported for the illegal drug activities.  The Perry County Sheriff's Office said John David Finley, 42, was arrested at the home and charged wi...

    More >>

  • Southern Miss to host concert and lecture with James McBride and the "Good Lord Bird" Band

    Southern Miss to host concert and lecture with James McBride and the "Good Lord Bird" Band

    Friday, September 1 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:39:50 GMT
    James McBride. Source: USM newsJames McBride. Source: USM news
    The University of Southern Mississippi will open its 2017-2018 University Forum series with a free concert and lecture from famed author and composer James McBride.  McBride and the Good Lord Bird Band will perform at the Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg Campus on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in an event that is open to the public.  In 2013 McBride won the National Book Award for "The Good Lord Bird," and the American Music Festival's Stephen Sondheim Award and Amer...More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi will open its 2017-2018 University Forum series with a free concert and lecture from famed author and composer James McBride.  McBride and the Good Lord Bird Band will perform at the Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg Campus on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in an event that is open to the public.  In 2013 McBride won the National Book Award for "The Good Lord Bird," and the American Music Festival's Stephen Sondheim Award and Amer...More >>

  • breaking

    Southern Miss experiencing flu outbreak

    Southern Miss experiencing flu outbreak

    Friday, September 1 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-09-01 20:01:21 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.  

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly