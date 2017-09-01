Hub City man indicted in 2016 homicide

A Hub City man was indicted by a grand jury for his alleged role in the 2016 shooting death of a Hattiesburg woman.

Taiwan Jermaine Blakely, 26, was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Larita Dewberry, 26, that happened on July 9, 2016. He was indicted in early August for murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dewberry was found inside a vehicle at 3901 West 4th Street, she was pronounced dead at the scene according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Nobles.

According to the indictment, count one, for murder; Blakely did willfully, feloniously and without the authority of law kill and murder Larita Dewberry, a human being, with deliberate design to affect the death of Larita Dewberry.

The indictment details that the state is pushing for an enhanced penalty, due to the fact that Blakely is a previously convicted felon, and he used a weapon during the commission of the crime.

Count two of the indictment; Blakely did knowingly, willfully, unlawfully and feloniously possess a firearm, a .45 caliber Ruger SR1911 handgun, at a time when he (Blakely) had previously been convicted of accessory after the fact of residential burglary in May 2013, in Forrest County.

Blakely remains in custody at the Forrest County Jail, where his bond was previously set at $1 million.

