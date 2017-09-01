Southern Miss, FGH team up to provide area for nursing mothers a - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss, FGH team up to provide area for nursing mothers at football games

By Hailey Prichard, Intern
HATTIESBURG, MS -

The University of Southern Mississippi and Forrest General Hospital have teamed up to provide nursing mothers' with a Mothers' Lounge to use during the Southern Miss home games.

The lounge is designed to give nursing mothers a quiet, private place to breastfeed their babies during the game, according to a news release from Forrest General Hospital. 

"We want to make breastfeeding easy and enjoyable for mothers, and part of that mission is enabling them to attend their favorite events, like Southern Miss football games,"said Millie Swan, Forrest Health vice president. "Of course a mother may feed her child anywhere she feels comfortable, but for some who prefer to breastfeed privately, the Mothers's Lounge may empower them to come out and enjoy the game with their families when they may have chosen to stay home."

The lounge will be located on the second floor of Cook Union in room 215.

Moms and their guests will need to show their ticket stubs at the gate when returning to the game after nursing.

Mothers are allowed to bring bags in order to carry their pumps but the bags will need to be checked and tagged at Gate 2. If the bag containing the pump is clear, no checking is required.

