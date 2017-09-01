ACS presents first ever run for life/street strut - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

ACS presents first ever run for life/street strut

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) –  The inaugural Pine Belt Run for Life and Street Strut for Breast Cancer takes place October 21 at Merit Health Wesley's walking track.  Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.; run/walk begins at 9 a.m.  For more details or to pre-register, e-mail carla.kyzar@cancer.org or call 601-268-8125.

