Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary presents inaugural Special Olympics village

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg will host its first Olympic Village for the athletes of the Hub City Region's Special Olympics fall games. The games take place September 9 at Oak Grove High School's football stadium. Visit www.specialolympicsms.org or www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org for more details.
