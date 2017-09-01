 Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary presents inaugural Special Olympic - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary presents inaugural Special Olympics village

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) –  The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg will host its first Olympic Village for the athletes of the Hub City Region's Special Olympics fall games. The games take place September 9 at Oak Grove High School's football stadium.  Visit www.specialolympicsms.org or www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org for more details.

