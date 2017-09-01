Dubard School hosts annual Black and Gold day

The Dubard School for Language Disorders held their annual Black and Gold day Friday.

Each year, coaches, staff, and members of the Southern Miss football team visit the school to meet the students and sign autographs, and this year was no exception.

The tradition is special for students, staff, and players alike.

The players visited with the students one-one-one in their classrooms and joined the school for a lunch and pep rally.

Southern Miss with play Kentucky at 3 p.m. Saturday.

