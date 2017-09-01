Sheriff: Step father charged for shooting at daughter's boyfriend

A Jones County man has been charged after he was accused of shooting at his daughter's boyfriend, according to the Jones County sheriff.

According to a news release issued by the department, Thursday a victim contacted 911 saying he had been shot at near a residence on Spur Line Road.

When Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, the victim told them he had been to his girlfriend’s residence when her stepfather, Johnny F. Smith, 48 of Ellisville, kicked in the door and threatened to shoot him, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

Deputies said the victim fled the scene and heard gunshots coming from behind him.

The victim told deputies he also heard an ATV go near the location where his vehicle was parked and could hear more shots.

Smith spoke with deputies on the scene and said he went to the residence and kicked in the door. Smith also said he was on the ATV riding around the yard and was shooting, but not at the victim, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said Smith was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

He will make his initial appearance at Jones County Justice Court on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 1 p.m.

