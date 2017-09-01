MHP Troop J ramping up patrols ahead of holiday

MHP officers will be on the roads patrolling this holiday weekend. Source: WDAM

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will have extra troopers on duty this Labor Day weekend, keeping the roadways safe for holiday travelers.

Troop J, headquartered in Hattiesburg, will have every trooper patrolling highways starting Friday at 6 p.m. Friday through Monday at midnight.

Troopers will be working some safety checkpoints, looking for impaired drivers and making sure motorists are using seat belts.

Troop J Public Information Officer Brent Barfield asked motorists to pay attention to their surroundings and be aware of the extra traffic on the roadways.

Last year during Labor Day weekend, Troop J investigated three crashes with injures, but none were fatal.

